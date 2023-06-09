Nieky Holzken shares the career he might’ve taken if he didn’t become a kickboxer

Nieky Holzken of the Netherlands has established a great career as a fighter but if he did not take that route, he said he would still be performing in front of people – as a singer.

The Dutch kickboxing legend shared this in a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit hosted by ONE Championship.

One of the users, named @s_mouse asked:

“If you could be anything other than be a combat sports athlete what would you be?

‘The Natural’ gamely answered:

“Haha maby a singer.”

While a professional singer he did not become, Nieky Holzken undoubtedly has successfully made a big name for himself as a kickboxer.

In two decades of competing, he has won multiple titles, including in organizations like Glory and K-1.

That success has continued in ONE Championship where he is one of the noted fighters in the lightweight kickboxing division. He vied for the world title twice but fell short. Despite that, and even at the age of 39, he remains to be feared on the battlefield.

Nieky Hozlken will return to action on Friday, June 9, at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Nieky Holzken is up against Arian Sadikovic of Germany in a featured lightweight kickboxing showdown, part of 10 fights on offer for the event, which is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Nieky Holzken will be back on familiar terrain after making a short-notice detour to Muay Thai and losing in his last fight.

Arian Sadikovic, 28, meanwhile, is also gunning for a rebound win after his failed attempt to seize the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title from reigning champion Regian Eersel in April 2022.

‘Game Over’ gave Eersel a hard time during their title showdown but just could not go over the hump, losing via unanimous decision. He now looks to generate noise once against in his return to action at ONE Fight Night 11.

