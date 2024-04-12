Nong-O stacks praise on Kulabdam after ONE Friday Fights 58 success: “He should be able to reach the world title”

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama defeated fellow Thai fighter Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in their clash last week but was impressed with what he saw from his opponent and believes the future is bright for him.

The 37-year-old Evolve MMA fighter was a unanimous decision winner over Kulabdam, 25, at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nong-O was in his element throughout the three-round match. After a feeling-out period to start the contest, he got down to work, uncorking potent kicks to the body and legs of his opponent, which greatly helped his cause in the end to score the decision win.

Following his victory, the Sakon Nakhon, Thailand native gave his take on Kulabdam, underscoring how he saw promise to the young fighter's game, which should only serve him well as he advances his career.

Nong-O shared with ONE Championship in an interview:

"As for Kulabdam, he definitely has a future. If he practices diligently and corrects various points, he should be able to reach the world title. Just don't give up and keep fighting. Opportunites are always there."

The victory at ONE Friday Fights 58 halted a two-fight slide for Nong-O.

He was knocked out by British striker Jonathan Haggerty in April last year and in the process lost the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Then in December, he was once again KO'd by Scottish fighter Nico Carrillo.

Kulabdam, meanwhile, saw his four-match winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Nong-O happy to get back in the win column

Veteran Thai fighter Nong-O Hama had it tough last year, going 1-2 in his three fights, with both losses coming by way of devastating knockouts. This was why when he got back in the win column recently, he could not hide his happiness.

The 37-year-old former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion secured an impressive unanimous decision victory over compatriot Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Thailand.

It was his first win in over a year, after losing his previous two fights by knockout against top Europen fighters Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom and Nico Carrillo of Scotland, in that order.

Given where he was coming from heading into his latest fight, Nong-O was just overwhelmed with joy, telling Sportskeeda MMA in an interview:

"I'm just really happy because I've been training really hard, and also, you know, after the losses, my confidence was a bit less. So yeah, right now, I'm just happy. I've not won for a long time."

Now back in the win column, the Thai legend wants to build on it and eventually earn another title shot at some point in the future.

