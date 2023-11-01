“Now that’s a Muay Thai kick” - Fans in utter awe of Zhang Peimian’s insane combo against Aslanbek Zikreev

Chinese kickboxing superstar ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian is a martial arts prodigy. The phenomenal 20-year-old athlete is one of the most explosive young guns in ONE Championship, and he certainly has a bright future ahead of him.

One look at Zhang’s highlight reel in the world’s largest martial arts organization and fans are mesmerized with the amazing skills the Chinese star always puts on display. But if you want an idea of just what ‘Fighting Rooster’ is capable of in the ONE ring, you need not look further than his showdown with Russia’s Aslanbek Zikreev in July 2022.

Making just his second appearance in ONE Championship at ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash, Zhang put together a striking clinic against Zikreev by authoring a three-round clinic en route to a unanimous decision victory.

It was an epic display of just what Zhang is capable of when he’s on point.

ONE Championship recently shared a clip of a monstrous head kick ‘Fighting Rooster’ landed on Zikreev that shook the cobwebs off the wily Russian. The caption read:

“‘Fighting Rooster’ isn’t here to play 🔥 Will Zhang Peimian stay in the winner’s column when he faces Rui Botelho this Friday at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo? 👊 #ZhangPeimian⁠”

Fans reacted to the sequence and shared their thoughts.

User o_sama31 said:

“How tf he wasn’t knocked out.”

User benzilla_ said:

“The hand pump on his question mark kick makes the feint so convincing.”

User sekijo5 said:

“NOW THAT’S A MUAY THAI KICK.”

User imunexplained said:

“That HEAD KICK.”

User back.soon23 said:

“That headkick was naughty.”

Zhang Peimian returns to action against Rui Botelho at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which is set to be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.