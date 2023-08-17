Ok Rae Yoon on teammate Ham Seo Hee: “She is a fighter who will never lose”

Ok Rae Yoon believes Ham Seo Hee has the skills to remain undefeated in ONE Championship.

On September 29, ONE returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for an action-packed event featuring several world title bouts. In the ONE Fight Night 14 main event, Ham looks to claim the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title by taking out fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp versus Ham is an intriguing matchup that could go either way. According to Ok Rae Yoon, a teammate of ‘Hamzzang,’ the South Korean atomweight should emerge victorious. The former ONE MMA lightweight world champion had this to say during an interview with the promotion:

“Ham Seo Hee is a fighter who will never lose. She doesn’t look like she’ll ever lose against anyone. Although it is a World Title fight, she is highly unlikely to lose.”

Ham Seo Hee made her ONE Championship debut in September 2021, defeating Denice Zamboanga by split decision. The close fight was disputed by some people, leading to a rematch six months later, which Ham won by unanimous decision.

‘Hamzzang’ last fought on March 24, defeating Itsuki Hirata by unanimous decision. She now looks to take out Stamp Fairtex to claim the ONE interim atomweight MMA world title.

On the other end, her dance partner, Stamp, is riding a two-fight win streak. After losing in her first world title quest to Angela Lee at ONE X, The Thai superstar defeated Jihin Radzuan and, most recently, Alyse Anderson with a second-round body-kick knockout.

With a win on September 29, the 25-year-old would add another accomplishment to her legendary promotional tenure.

ONE Fight Night 14 will be available live and for free for active North American Amazon Prime Video subscribers.