“ONE is coming forward” – Liam Harrison says ONE and the UFC are the top two organizations in the world

Fourth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison is a straight shooter on and off the Circle.

‘Hitman’ has never been shy to spew facts about all things martial arts and recently gave his two cents on the dual monopoly in the field.

Harrison, in a ONE Championship interview, echoed the same sentiments that the numbers show about ONE and the UFC as the absolute leaders in the industry.

"ONE and UFC are the top two organizations at the minute. Obviously, UFC is one of the biggest fight promotions in the world and it always will be, but ONE is coming forward with it."

The Ultimate Fighting Championship, of course, has stood the test of time and deservingly etched its place at the top of the totem pole for many years.

ONE, on the other hand, first established its roots in Asia. Once it dominated the market, the leading home of martial arts expanded exponentially in recent years and has become a world giant.

The case can even be made that ONE has now surpassed the UFC since the latter only caters to MMA. The former, meanwhile, gives the spotlight to all disciplines, including MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

Moreover, fans have been loving ONE’s unique superfights, champion vs. champion matches, and special rules bouts, among others.

Meanwhile, Liam Harrison is another crowd favorite for his relentless pursuit of knockouts and never-say-die attitude.

The British power striker is expected to make his long-awaited return from knee surgery in the early goings of January.

