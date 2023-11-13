“They’re really good athletes” - Liam Harrison all hyped up training with wrestling stars Malakai Black, Zelina Vega

It’s undeniable that Liam Harrison’s bravado, charisma, and overall fighting style would make him a suitable professional wrestler. Still, he’s content with training those who take weekly bumps for a living.

While he’d rather watch from the sidelines, Harrison revealed in an interview with ONE Championship that he’s been training professional wrestling couple Malakai Black and Zelina Vega.

Harrison recently flew to Florida to hold a few seminars, and one of the gyms he visited was Black and Vega’s facility, The Dark Arts Gym.

Black, real-life Tom Büdgen, is part of the AEW roster while his wife Vega, real-life Thea Megan Trinidad Büdgen, is with WWE.

Harrison expressed in his interview that he was more than impressed with the couple during their sessions.

While professional wrestling emphasizes using grips, holds, and slams, Black and Vega incorporate Muay Thai and kickboxing into their move sets during their respective matches.

Harrison said:

“It’s just good fun. They’re really good athletes. Malakai has trained Muay Thai and kickboxing most of his life on and off, so he knows what he’s doing. Zelina knows what she’s doing as well, and obviously, because they’re great athletes, it’s a lot easier to train them.”

Black, who was signed with WWE before, is no stranger to ONE Championship, and the Dutch star even cross-trained with ONE lightweight MMA star Sage Northcutt.

The leader of the House of Black stable is also an avid fan of ONE Championship and has made ONE Friday Fights his routine on Friday mornings.

Vega, meanwhile, is embroiled in the Latino World Order storyline in WWE.

As for Harrison, he’s back in his home gym of Bad Company in England, where he’s deep into his training camp for his impending return to competition.

