“One division at a time” – Mikey Musumeci wants to continue ‘challenging himself’ by conquering multiple weight classes

Mikey Musumeci has already successfully defended his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title thrice against elite competition.

Now 6-0 under the world’s largest martial arts organization, fans and pundits alike are wondering what’s next for the brilliant grappling wizard.

While Musumeci says he needs more time for a possible MMA transition, he already entertained the idea of conquering perhaps a second weight class in the grappling arts.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ proved that being at a size disadvantage does not worry him one bit after submitting the iconic Shinya Aoki in their openweight affair last month.

The Evolve MMA superstar tapped the Japanese legend with his own creation, ‘The Aoki Lock’, at ONE Fight Night 15.

In an interview on the South China Morning Post, Musumeci said he likes the idea of becoming a multi-division world champion.

“I know you guys want me to go up weight classes, but maybe one division at a time. I'm at 135, so let's go 145, and then yeah baby steps, so that's my goal to just keep challenging myself.”

Here’s the full interview:

For now, ONE only has three divisions in men’s submission grappling. Kade Ruotolo rules the lightweight ranks (170 pounds), while his twin brother Tye recently won the inaugural welterweight submission grappling world title (185 pounds).

Weight-wise, there’s a significant disparity between Musumeci and his fellow world champions.

However, the 27-year-old already expressed his willingness to scrap with the Ruotolos in a champion vs. champion affair if the promotion sees fit.

In the meantime, Musumeci has also publicly called out ADCC world champion Diogo Reis and wants to welcome him to the ONE banner.