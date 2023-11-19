"One of my favorite sequences" - Fans in complete awe of Kade Ruotolo's aggression in world title win against Uali Kurzhev

Last year at ONE on Prime Video 3, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo pulled off one of the most dominant world title victories in jiu-jitsu history.

Against sambo and judo world champion Uali Kurzhev, Ruotolo showed the world how many levels there are in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and that he is atop that very long ladder. The young Ruotolo became the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion by submitting Kurzhev near halfway through the match via heel hook.

ONE posted a video of one wild sequence in the bout:

"Ain’t no stopping Kade Ruotolo 😤 @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu"

Fans reacted in various ways in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@weloveyoudevv had some harsh criticism for Kurzhev:

"Brother in blue needs to relax he’s giving us positions"

@jmseeker21 had a similar tone:

"Lol this guy had no respect for kade and got absolutely wrecked"

@grizzly_doc, however, gave some props for a wicked foot sweep:

"That foot sweep has me feeling a certain way 😳"

@verybestkj was just amazed by the entire exhange:

"One of my favorite sequences"

@davidsluka_ said what we all think of Kade Ruotolo's grappling:

"watching ruotolo grapple is so fun"

After winning the belt, Ruotolo defended it twice, both in dominant fashion. He defeated IBJJF Worlds and Pans gold medalist Matheus Gabriel at ONE on Prime Video 5 via a unanimous decision. He then similarly defeated IBJJF European champion and AJP Abu Dhabi Pro Grand Slam world champion Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11. Both wins were achieved last year.

In 2022, Kade Ruotolo also became the youngest ADCC world champion by submitting all of his opponents (an ADCC first) in the 77kg category. He then closed the year as the ONE Championship submission grappling Fighter of The Year.