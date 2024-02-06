“Our struggle is our strength” - Angela Lee spearheads Fightstory’s kick-off event in Hawaii

Taking care of one’s mental health has been at the forefront for the better part of the past decade thanks to the courageous people who have shared their stories on social media. Fightstory hopes to be at the forefront of living a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Established by former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee, the non-profit organization was launched in mid-2023 in honor of the tragic passing of her younger sister and fellow ONE Championship fighter, Victoria Lee, in December 2022.

Fightstory’s mission is to be a platform for people from all walks of life in the hopes of providing a holistic journey to wellness while pushing each other to keep improving and reach their best selves.

This past Sunday, February 4, Fightstory officially launched at the Moani Waikiki in Honolulu, Hawaii, with Lee, serving as its President and Executive Director, leading the charge.

She was quoted to have said the following by ESPN Honolulu’s Instagram account:

“Our struggle is our strength. Life is a Fight & We Are Fighters.”

Anglea Lee opens up on growing up in a martial arts family

Despite having a record of 11 wins with nine finishes in her illustrious ONE Championship career, Lee’s road to the top of the MMA world was not without difficulty.

Born to parents who are lifelong martial artists, Lee recently shared how strict her upbringing was and the struggles that came along with it.

In September 2023, ‘Unstoppable’ retired entirely from MMA in order to solely focus on Fightstory and relinquished her status as the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion after a near-seven year run.

Her reign featured battles against the likes of ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan and current ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex.