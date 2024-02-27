“People are underestimating my hunger” – Jarred Brooks says motivation is at its peak heading into Joshua Pacio redo on March 1

Despite all of his trash-talking over his upcoming opponent during the build-up to their two contests, Jarred Brooks isn’t overlooking Joshua Pacio.

The two top strawweights are set to run it back at ONE 166 on March 1 for ONE Championship’s Qatar debut at the Lusail Sports Arena.

Having already beaten him once before at ONE 164, where Brooks claimed the strawweight crown, it would be easy for ‘The Monkey God’ to get ahead of himself in the rematch.

Instead, the champion believes that the fans are receiving mixed messages regarding his mentality heading into his first title defense.

Jarred Brooks says he is just as hungry to beat Pacio the second time because of how he looks at both of their positions.

The reigning champion told The MMA Superfan that he doesn’t put too much emphasis on his position as the world champion to avoid getting complacent:

“I think that people are underestimating my hunger towards this fight, and I really think of myself as an underdog. I still think of Joshua Pacio as a champion and I'm coming for him. I see that as something that is motivating for me.”

Watch the full interview below:

This mindset keeps Jarred Brooks at the top of his game

Jarred Brooks may talk a lot about it, but he always backs it up inside the Circle with his undefeated run in the strawweight division.

Many would assume that such a confident fighter becoming a world champion may come with him taking his foot off the pedal, but Brooks believes that, if anything, it’s the opposite.

Maintaining the same mentality that saw him climb the strawweight rankings as a challenger will allow him to match all of the contenders who are looking to knock him off the top spot.

‘The Monkey God’ doesn’t plan on vacating his crown anytime soon; in his mind, he is still the hunter in this match-up.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.