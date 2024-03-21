Prajanchai says Mikey Musumeci was eager to pick up Muay Thai skills during PK Saenchai visit

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai may have dropped a piece of massive news about the plans of ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci for his combat sports career.

Prajanchai recently did an interview with ONE Championship and asked about Musumeci's visit to PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym. The 29-year-old Thai star said that 'Darth Rigatoni' was keen on learning the art of eight limbs because he will use it in his transition to MMA.

The two-time strawweight Muay Thai king said:

"Mikey was interested to learn Muay Thai because he thinks he may harvest something from Muay Thai to use in MMA game. Because I can see he has no Muay Thai background. But he tries to learn Muay Thai by himself."

This statement by Prajanchai solidifies Musumeci's previous claim to compete in MMA fights under the world's largest martial arts organization and opens more doors of opportunity for him.

The 27-year-old American has already reached the pinnacle of success in the gentle art by achieving black belt status in BJJ, winning multiple IBJFF titles, and securing the ONE flyweight submission grappling championship.

As for Prajanchai, he reclaimed his 26-pound golden belt from Joseph Lasiri in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46 to complete his hit list of opponents he wants to beat.

Prajanchai gunning for two-sport world title status with upcoming fight with Jonathan Di Bella

Following his successful reclamation of the Muay Thai strap, Prajanchai is now on a mission to be the latest member of the elite list of two-sport world champions in ONE Championship as he challenges the ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

According to Prajanchai, it is important for him to achieve this milestone because he will dedicate it to his family, fans, and the people of Thailand. If he gets the job done, the fans inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will be sent into a frenzy.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms. Check your local listing for more details.