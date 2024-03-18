Many of the world's greatest combat sports athletes call ONE Championship their home and have since etched their names in the annals of their sports by putting together some awe-inspiring performances through the years.

One of the names atop that list is that of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) star, Mikey Musumeci.

Currently reigning as the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, 'Darth Rigatoni' has never shied away from fighting the very best in his sport and has come out on top 63 times out of 68 times.

Since joining the world's largest martial arts promotion in 2022, Musumeci has fought and defeated the likes of Japanese legends Masakazu Imanari and former two-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki.

Musumeci has yet to appear on a ONE Championship card this year and while fans are chomping at the bit to see him compete again, the multi-time BJJ world champion is just as excited.

Taking to Instagram to update fans on what he has been improving on, he had the following to say:

"Another week of training done! I am ready for the battles this year!"

Mikey Musumeci takes aim at overtraining fighters

At just 27 years old, Musumeci is still very much in the prime of his fighting career and if anyone knows about the rigors of training, it's him. That being said, if anyone is aware of the perils of overtraining, it is 'Darth Rigatoni.'

The Evolve MMA gym product recently took to Instagram for one of his 'Mikey Rants,' where he criticized fighters who train incorrectly, particularly after a loss.

The American BJJ megastar is currently on a six-fight winning streak under ONE Championship and has successfully defended the flyweight submission grappling three times.