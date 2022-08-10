Rising UFC superstar revealed as first guest on brand new 'BS with Jake Paul' show

Jake Paul has announced that he's launching a brand new weekly sports show called 'BS with Jake Paul' which will be hosted by the undefeated boxer himself. Paul revealed that he plans on having celebrated personalities from the sports industry make appearances on his show, where he'll discuss sports and much more with his guests.

Although Paul doesn't have an amicable relationship with the UFC, having slammed its president Dana White and some of its fighters in the past, his first guest will be a popular fighter currently competing in the promotion.

'The Problem Child' has revealed that renowned boxer Devin Haney and surging bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley will be the first guests on his brand new show. During an interaction with TMZ Sports, he said:

"I'm launching my show tomorrow, it's called BS with Jake Paul and it's gonna be a weekly sports show bringing on athletes, celebrities, and people who want to talk about sports and bringing new sports fans into the new world you know, like what if ESPN was started today, that's what we're trying to build and to reach the audience where they're at... Our first guest, we had two first guests - 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley and Devin Haney so I'm excited for the first episode to drop."

Fellow YouTuber challenges Jake Paul to a "winner takes all" fight

Paul was supposed to fight pro-boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 6. However, the fight got canceled at the last moment due to Rahman Jr.'s apparent reluctance to cut down to the weight limit originally agreed upon.

Fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, popularly known as KSI, has now called out 'The Problem Child'. In a recent tweet, KSI challenged Paul to fight him at the Wembley Stadium in England next year.

He added that it would be a "winner takes all" fight and whoever emerges victorious will take home 100 percent of the entire purse for both fighters. He wrote on Twitter:

"I’m gonna send you a contract. We fight next year. Wembley Stadium. Winner of the fight takes all. 100% of the purse will be on the line. Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this. Will you accept? @jakepaul."

KSI has previously fought Jake Paul's older brother Logan twice. The first match ended in a stalemate, with the Englishman winning the second via split decision.

