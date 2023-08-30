Roberto Soldic says he’s a fan of Mikey Musumeci and grappling bouts: “They always give you a crazy fight”

Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic is excited to see Mikey Musumeci make his return against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki.

Weeks removed from his impressive submission victory over ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13, Mikey Musumeci will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a highly anticipated submission superfight with a true legend of the sport, Shinya Aoki.

Sharing his thoughts about ONE Fight Night 15’s epic submission showdown, Roberto Soldic believes grappling matchups inside the circle always deliver, particularly when you have two of the best in the world going at it.

“I like to watch [Musumeci] and I like seeing the grappling on the cards,” Soldic said. “Everything in combat sports is good and exciting when you take two of the top guys in the world. They always give you a crazy fight.”

Mikey Musumeci goes into the bout as a winner in his first five showings under the ONE banner. Thus far, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has scored victories over a plethora of opposition, including Combat Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren and IBJJF world champ Osamah Almarwai. On October 6, Musumeci will look to add a former ONE lightweight world titleholder to his resume.

Musumeci’s opponent, Shinya Aoki, has carved out a legacy for himself, amassing 47 career wins, 12 coming in ONE Championship. During his run, Aoki has shared the circle with some of the sports’ biggest names, including Eduard Folayang, Ben Askren, Christian Lee, and Saygid Izagakhmaev.

‘Tobikan Judan’ will add another world-class name to his resume when he meets perhaps the greatest BJJ practitioner in the world today.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.