Rodtang believes Stamp Fairtex will be the “best role model for our next generation”

If there’s anyone truly deserving to hold the distinction as ONE Championship’s first-ever three-sport world champion, it’s certainly Stamp Fairtex.

Even reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes that’s the case.

‘The Iron Man’, in a recent interview with the Singapore-based organization, talked about the impact of Stamp’s possible victory on women’s MMA and across all combat sports in general:

“If Stamp becomes MMA world champion, she will be the best role model for our next generation. And she will be a good example for everyone who wants to success in MMA like her. She may even inspire women around the world to practice martial arts as well.”

While Stamp has sights on history and her own legacy by achieving her once improbable dream, no one can deny the magnitude of this achievement for women in professional sports.

Stamp already broke barriers when she boosted the popularity of female Muay Thai fighters by becoming a simultaneous ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

Although she fell short of her goal against Angela Lee last year, she gets another well-deserved crack at three-sport supremacy by working her tail off and never giving up.

Stamp can add an MMA belt to her growing collection on September 29, if she can get past Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Before Stamp competes in the biggest fight of her life, Rodtang will also look to defend his belt against his most formidable challenger, Superlek Kiatmoo9. The biggest Muay Thai fight in history will go down inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on September 22.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.