Rodtang raves about Superbon’s ‘deadly’ kicks: “He can send people to sleep anytime”

Despite competing in different weight classes, Thai megastars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superbon Singha Mawynn are quite familiar with each other’s capabilities.

The two compatriots have developed an unbreakable bond over the years behind closed doors, shedding blood, sweat, and tears together in practice.

The reigning ONE flyweight world champion has even sparred with Superbon on several occasions and has experienced firsthand the wrath of his signature head kicks.

While ‘The Iron Man’ is globally recognized for his indestructible chin, he admits Superbon’s lethal kicking game has the power to knock anyone out.

Rodtang shared in a ONE Championship interview:

“He works really hard to develop this kind of deadly kick. And he can do it naturally. He can send people to sleep anytime.”

Superbon's personal highlight reel is filled with ludicrous head-kick knockouts, making him a fan favorite all over the world.

The 33-year-old striker has developed a reputation for being a stone-cold killer, needing just a split second to deliver a finishing blow.

For instance, Superbon rose to superstardom when he took out the iconic Giorgio Petrosyan with a perfectly timed head kick that left Petrosyan out cold. It was one of the nastiest head-kick knockouts in combat sports history.

Petrosyan is widely considered one of the greatest to ever do it in kickboxing, and Superbon took him out in brutal fashion.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing kingpin added another entry to his highlight reel when he separated Tayfun Ozcan from his consciousness at ONE Fight Night 11 last June.

Superbon magnificently countered with a left head kick off his lead leg, sending Ozcan crashing to the mat.

He’ll look to add the phenomenal Tawanchai PK Saenchai to his hit list and take away his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, Rodtang is also due for a blockbuster bout with another Thai superstar, Superlek, in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22.

ONE Fight Night 15 airs live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

ONE Friday Fights is available for free weekly on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.