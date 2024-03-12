“She ate that” - Fans bow to Jackie Buntan’s mind-numbing power in thrilling win over Martine Michieletto

After taking much of 2023 off, Jackie Buntan returned with a vengeance at ONE Fight Night 20.

Still riding the momentum of back-to-back wins against the UK’s Amber Kitchen and Aussie standout Diandra Martin, the Boxing Works star put on an absolute show against ‘The Italian Queen’ Martine Michieletto, securing a decisive unanimous decision victory to make it three wins in a row:

“You don't want any of Jackie Buntan's hooks 😱 What's next for the American striker?”

ONE Championship fans flocked to the comments section on Instagram to marvel at Jackie Buntan’s immense power and Martin Michieletto’s iron-like chin:

“Goodness. She ate that.”

“Jackie was on fire that fight can’t wait to see her fight again 🔥🔥🔥”

“Seeeeeehhhhhhhhhhhhh. Jackie’s on 🔥🔥 💙💙💙💙💙”

“Jackie can crack..strong chin by the other girl”

“Favorite fight of the night! Wow! Them shots are lethal! 🙌”

Has Jackie Buntan done enough to earn a rematch with Smilla Sundell?

With the win over Michieletto inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai', Jackie Buntan may have very well secured herself a rematch with the reigning ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion, Smilla Sundell.

The two have already tussled in the past, with ‘The Hurricane’ coming out on top at ONE 156 in April 2022.

Now backed by a trio of wins and a seriously improved skill set, Buntan could very well be the biggest threat to the teen phenom’s undefeated record under the ONE Championship banner.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.