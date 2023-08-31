Smilla Sundell on being training partners with Stamp Fairtex: “We have a friendly relationship”

ONE strawweight Muay Thai titleholder Smilla Sundell shared some insight into her friendship with fan favorite Stamp Fairtex.

On September 29, Sundell will make her highly anticipated return to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 14, stepping into the co-main event spotlight to defend her title against current atomweight Muay Thai champion, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

That same night, Stamp Fairtex will look to etch her name in the history books by becoming the first fighter in ONE Championship history to become a three-sport world champion. The former ONE Women's Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing world champion will face Ham Seo Hee for the interim Atomweight MMA world championship.

Before they step inside the Circle for their respective title tilts, Smilla Sundell shared notable details regarding her relationship with training partner and friend Stamp Fairtex.

“We have a friendly relationship. We joke around in the gym, and we see each other outside, but after training, we are all so dead. So the main thing we do is go and eat together with some of our friends.”

Smilla Sundell and her opponent, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, both go into their clash with undefeated records under the ONE Championship banner. Sundell has captured wins over Diandra Martin and Jackie Buntan in the art of eight limbs, while Rodrigues carries victories over Janet Todd and Sundell’s training partner, Stamp Fairtex.

Shortly after Sundell and Rodrigues close the book on their champion vs. champion showdown, Stamp will gear up for a main event meeting with No. 2 ranked atomweight contender Ham Seo Hee. The winner of the bought leaves Lion City with the interim ONE atomweight world title strapped around their waist.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.