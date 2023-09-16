“So many dream matches coming up” - Fans get hyped for world title showdown between Stamp and Ham Seo Hee

Atomweight standouts Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee are days away from the biggest fight of their respective mixed martial arts careers.

On September 29, Thai fan favorite Stamp will have an opportunity to make history by becoming the first fighter in ONE history to capture three different titles in three different sports. Standing in her way of capturing the interim ONE atomweight world championship will be one of the most tenured women in the division, Ham Seo Hee.

With 34 career fights to her credit, Ham has competed in the world’s biggest promotions. She knows all about performing under pressure and that experience could prove invaluable as she faces one of the most beloved fighters in all of combat sports today:

“These ladies will bring GUARANTEED action 💥 Who you got for the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight MMA World Championship on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo? 👑”

ONE Championship fans are absolutely psyched for the interim atomweight clash at ONE Fight Night 14, sharing both their appreciation and their prediction for the dream match on Instagram, saying:

“So many Dream matches coming up from @onechampionship Giving the people what they want!!!”

“Let’s goooo @stamp_fairtex we believe in you!!!”

“HAM 🔥🙏🔥🙏🔥🙏”

“Woo!!! Fight gonna be insane 🥵🤝🏻”

“@ham.zzang GO HAM!!!”

“Stamp stamp stamp stamp 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“GO STAMP. My neighbors and I will be rooting you on from my deck in Kansas City 🔥❤️”

“Love Stamp, but Ham is no one to be taken lightly as she has been underestimated so many times before. This will be an exciting bout 💯”

Both women enter the contest riding three-fight win streaks with Stamp Fairtex earning victories over Jihin Radzuan, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak, and Alyse Anderson. Ham Seo Hee scored back-to-back wins against Denice Zamboanga before scoring an impressive unanimous decision over Japanese star Itsuki Hirata.

Who leaves Singapore Indoor Stadium with atomweight gold wrapped around their waist on September 29? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.