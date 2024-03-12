Stamp Fairtex backs Jonathan Haggerty’s quest for three-sport supremacy: “It’s possible”

Reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex doesn’t doubt Jonathan Haggerty’s chase for three-sport supremacy in ONE Championship.

As a matter of fact, the Thai superstar, who became the first fighter in the organization to become a world champion across MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing, believes it's only a matter of time before ‘The General’ completes his triple crown quest.

Ahead of her first world title defense against Denice Zamboanga in the main event of ONE 167 in the promotion’s return to Bangkok’s Impact Arena, Stamp weighed in on Haggerty’s chances of becoming a three-sport champion.

The Fairtex Training Center athlete shared:

“I think the next fight would be the champion of MMA from Brazil [Fabricio Andrade]. I think it's possible for him to hold three belts. I think it’s exciting for him to shake things up a little bit.”

Frankly speaking, Stamp’s idea doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

Haggerty swiftly rose to prominence over the past year in ONE, going from top contender to conquering the kickboxing and Muay Thai bantamweight divisions in 2023.

While his wins over Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade were impressive, the Englishman’s ability to rise to the occasion and his vastly improved arsenal were the biggest talking points from those two memorable nights under the ONE banner.

After successfully defending his Muay Thai crown against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19, Haggerty renewed his interest in Andrade, calling for a shot at the Brazilian’s MMA world title.

Stamp isn’t the only world champion backing Jonathan Haggerty

Like Stamp, ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson believes Haggerty has the ability to pull off an incredible upset against Andrade in the all-encompassing discipline.

In a video where he broke down Haggerty’s victory over Lobo inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this past February, ‘Mighty Mouse’ claimed:

“Congrats to Jonathan Haggerty, absolutely amazing fight. And I think he could beat Fabricio Andrade in MMA because Fabricio is a stand-up artist.”

