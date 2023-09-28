Superlek backs ‘very talented’ Stamp Fairtex to claim MMA world title: “I really want her to win”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is confident Stamp Fairtex has what it takes to leave ONE Fight Night 14 as a bonafide three-sport world champion.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing divisional king has honed his craft with her on several occasions in the past. Those training sessions have allowed him to discover much more about the former Muay Thai and kickboxing titleholder than what fans see from the television screen.

As such, Superlek believes Stamp will have an advantage in her skill set and the mental edge to power her to a thumping victory on Friday, September 29.

Speaking to ONE Championship, he said:

“Stamp is a very talented fighter. I want Stamp to win this fight. She never gives up. She is committed to training. So I root for her in this fight.”

Like the rest of the world, 'The Kicking Machine' expects both superstars to rely on their strengths in this main event showpiece inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

He predicts Ham's experience will push Stamp to the limit. On the latter's end, Superlek seems certain the Thai's striking pedigree will help create history for herself and her nation.

In the same interview, 'The Kicking Machine' added:

“I think Stamp’s Muay Thai will have the advantage because she has been learning it since she was young. I admit I’m biased because I really want her to win.”

Apart from their interim atomweight world title bill, two more straps will be on the line in 'The Lion City'.

Smilla Sundell defends her strawweight Muay Thai world title against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, while Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan collide for the inaugural atomweight submission grappling gold.

The female-led ONE Fight Night 14 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, September 29.