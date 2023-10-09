Tawanchai eager to rebook match with Superbon after beating Jo Nattawut: “There is no one else on my mind”

The mission remains the same for ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Fresh from his unanimous decision victory over the game Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15, the Thai phenom made it clear that Superbon Singha Mawynn remains in his crosshairs.

The pair of Muay Thai wrecking machines were supposed to headline the stacked card over the weekend, up until a calf injury forced Superbon to bow out.

Speaking in his OFN15 post-event interview, Tawanchai said he hopes the former featherweight kickboxing king will have a speedy recovery and get a chance to rebook their highly-anticipated showdown.

“Yes, it is something that I want because all the fans are looking forward to this fight."

He added:

“There is no one else on my list or my mind right now. I only want to finish my fight with Superbon once and for all.”

Here's Tawanchai's full OFN15 post-event interview:

Martial arts fans all over the world, of course, wish for this dream match to take place between two of the nastiest kicking specialists in “The Art of Eight Limbs”.

The 24-year-old Tawanchai already has quite the personal highlight reel in ONE, including back-to-back finishes of Jamal Yusupov and Davit Kiria using one precise blow.

The PK Saenchai star pupil was tested by Superbon’s replacement Jo Nattawut but still came out victorious nonetheless.

On the other hand, Superbon needs no introduction after sensational outings inside the ONE Circle.

The 33-year-old was even considered the pound-for-pound best kickboxer in the world after he separated the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan from his senses with one spine-chilling head kick KO.

Meanwhile, there’s no official timetable yet for the possible rebooking of the Tawanchai vs. Superbon clash. Let’s hope the fighting gods hear our plea and turn this into reality.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 15 is available on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.