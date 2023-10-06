Tawanchai loves to connect with American fans: “There are potential fans in the U.S.”

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is quickly emerging as a global superstar. And he wants to get closer to fans in North America.

The 24-year-old PK Saenchai Gym product is one of the most explosive strikers in the game today, and his penchant for electric finishes is more than enough reason to keep a close eye on him.

Tawanchai is glad to be able to perform on ONE Fight Night on Prime Video, and is excited to showcase his skills this Friday night.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tawanchai talked about his fans growing in number, especially fans from the United States.

The Thai Muay Thai stalwart said:

“I’m glad that people around the world, especially in America, can watch my fight. Because the USA is a big country. There are a ton of potential fans in the U.S. I always want to have the opportunity to go to seminars in the U.S. Because I love traveling. Since I have fought in ONE, I have gained much more fans from Europe and America. My followers on my Instagram account have increased by over 100,000.”

Tawanchai wants to take his star to greater heights by competing in a ONE Championship card in the U.S. next year. ONE is planning four events on the U.S. mainland, and Tawanchai wants in on the action.

He added:

“In the future, I really want to compete in the USA as well. I always dream of visiting the USA once in my life. I hope I can go there next year. Can anyone bring my message to Chatri? Please give me a fight in the USA. I just want to travel to America. I want to meet my fans there.”

Tawanchai returns to action at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video, where he takes on Thai countryman ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut in a kickboxing contest. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.