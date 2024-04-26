Thai megastar Tawanchai “certain” Smilla Sundell will retain women’s strawweight Muay Thai throne against Natalia Diachkova

If Tawanchai PK Saenchai turns into a betting man, he'll go all in with Smilla Sundell.

The Swedish phenom will defend her ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22, and Tawanchai is confident Sundell is walking out of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with 26 pounds of gold firmly wrapped around her waist.

Tawanchai told Sportskeeda MMA how good of a student Sundell is when it comes to training, and he believes this trait would easily translate in the 19-year-old's next world title defense on May 3.

"She's a fast learner, very motivated, very determined. I'm certain she'll be able to defend her belt for a long time and advance in her career at such a high level," said the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

Tawanchai, though, wasn't just observing Sundell's fights.

The pair of world champions had a brief training session at Tawanchai's home gym of PK Saenchai in Bangkok, a near two-hour from Sundell's stable of Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand.

Tawanchai and Sundell had a light sparring session, but that brief exchange already imparted bundles of knowledge between the two.

ONE Fight Night 22 marks Sundell's second defense of her throne and the entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Tawanchai gears up for world title rematch against Jo Nattawut

Tawanchai may be keeping an eye on Smilla Sundell's world title matchup against Natalia Diachkova, he has a world championship of his own to take care of.

The Thai megastar will defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against former foe Jo Nattawut at ONE 167 on May 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Tawanchai already beat Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15, but their non-title kickboxing match ended in a tight unanimous decision that some fans have argued could have gone either way.

In the same interview, Tawanchai said his second matchup with Nattawut won't be as close as the first one.

"It'll be definitely different this time. I understand that he comes from the same background, but I'm the champion and I'm confident in the rules. Last time it was a close fight. This time it won't be the same," said Tawanchai.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.