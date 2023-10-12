Thanh Le credits ‘high-level’ sparring partners Corey Sandhagen, Ryan Hall for getting him ready for Ilya Freymanov  

Thanh Le had some help from a few pretty big names ahead of his world title-winning performance at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

Le once again wrapped ONE Championship gold around his waist, scoring a slick 62-second submission victory over Russian knockout artist Ilya Freymanov to claim the interim ONE featherweight MMA world title.

Following his main event victory, Thanh Le revealed that he had some world-class training partners before making his successful outing inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

“The level of training partners that are in my camps at home in Mid City MMA and LeBros MMA,” Le said during the post-fight press event. “You guys know I travel every couple of weeks to 50/50 in Falls Church, Virginia. Those guys out there that team up there with Ryan Hall and his guys, and the amount of people that they bring in for camp. He introduced me to Corey Sandhagen.

“But you know, those guys for this camp were amazing, and being able to get phenomenal rounds in real high-level rounds with these black belts, it's awesome. It's unmatched... And that's my validation if you want to call it that. But I understand where I'm at because of the team around me and how much I trust them.”

See the interview below:

With his win over Ilya Freymanov, Thanh Le is tipped for a world title unification bout with the current undisputed featherweight champion, Tang Kai who captured the title from Le a little more than a year ago at ONE 160 in Singapore Indoor Stadium.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 15 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.