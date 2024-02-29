“That would be great” – Thanh Le open to mixed rules fight with former kickboxing king Superbon

With the trend of mixed rules superfights in ONE Championship, former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le is making himself available for a possible showdown with former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA ahead of his world title rematch with Tang Kai in the co-main event of ONE 166: Qatar this Friday, Le revealed that he would gladly accept such an offer from the promotion if it was on the table.

The Vietnamese-American sensation said:

“I've become such a huge fan of Superbon. So hopefully he doesn't want to beat me up still but, you know, something like that would be great. It’d be awesome to mix those up, whether we do a grappling match with strikes, a grappling match then some type of MMA. I mean, we can get creative. We can make it happen.”

See the full interview below:

Although he opened up about the idea, Thanh Le is still fully focused on the task of reclaiming his 26-pound golden belt against his former tormentor, who handed him his first loss in the world’s largest martial arts organization in August 2022 at ONE 160.

The 50/50 and MidCity MMA representative earned the outright shot against Kai by beating fellow top contender Ilya Freymanov in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15 via first-round heel hook submission to claim the ONE interim featherweight world title.

Thanh Le wants to use his wealth of experience against the young champion in second meeting

Thanh Le is fast approaching the 40-year mark of his lifetime, and at that rate, most professional combat sports athletes are fading.

But according to him, he’s still capable of beating younger opponents, including Kai. He wants to prove this on fight night when he gets his hands on him.

Furthermore, he is confident that his 100 percent finish rate will remain, especially now that he has found a new success in the grappling department with jiu-jitsu, which he used against Freymanov last time around.

ONE 166: Qatar is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on March 1.