"That's freaking awesome"- Fans react to Frankie Edgar's sons sharpening their grappling skills with Islam Makhachev

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is gearing up for his title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 on June 1. While Makhachev sharpens his skills, it appears he's also inspiring the next generation of fighters.

Currently ranked as the UFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, Makhachev is widely considered one of the best fighters in the world today. He boasts a fight record of 25 wins with only one defeat in his professional career so far.

In preparation for his upcoming fight, Makhachev has been training alongside UFC veteran Frankie Edgar at Nick Catone MMA in New Jersey.

Edgar shared an Instagram video from the training sessions. The clip showcased Edgar's children working on their grappling skills with the reigning lightweight champion.

Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their admiration for the experience:

"Probably the coolest moment a kid could ever have"

"That's freaking awesome"

"Kid will have the best story coming in to school"

"Dude your son is solid!!"

Fans react to Islam Makhachev training Edgar's sons

Ali Abdelaziz lauds Islam Makhachev as "The Greatest Fighter" in the promotion

Ali Abdelaziz declared Islam Makhachev as the greatest fighter in the UFC. This praise comes as Makhachev prepares for his upcoming title fight against Dustin Poirier.

Abdelaziz, who manages elite fighters like Justin Gaethje and Henry Cejudo, expressed his confidence in Makhachev on social media, emphasizing the fighter's dominance in training.

Abdelaziz wrote:

"I've been here with @MAKHACHEVMMA training camp two weeks now he does whatever he he wants to whoever he wants he is the greatest fighter in the UFC today 1 June masterClass it doesn't matter who cross the cage"

He believes Makhachev will deliver a masterclass on June 1, regardless of his opponent.

