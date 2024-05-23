“That’s a pretty accurate description” - Chatri Sityodtong echoes fans’ sentiments on Haggerty-Superlek super fight in Denver

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes the impending super fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 is the most evenly matched world title fight this year.

Superlek, who holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, will challenge Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 168: Denver at Ball Arena in Colorado.

Ahead of the September 6 world title matchup, ONE Championship released a poll on its Instagram stories asking fans to predict the winner between Superlek and Haggerty.

It was a virtual tie between the two, with Haggerty taking 51 percent of the votes and Superlek taking 49 percent.

Sityodtong recently took to Instagram, via ONE Championship's official page, and echoed the fans' sentiments heading into ONE 168.

"The fans are a lot smarter than me. If the fans are saying that it's a 51-49 fight in favor of Haggerty, that's a pretty accurate description, man. I think it's a 50-50 fight. I'd say Superlek is more of a bull and Haggerty is more of a matador in his style," said Chatri Sityodtong.

"It really depends on the day. If you ask me, sometimes I think Superlek is going to take it by KO. Sometimes I think Haggerty is going to take it by KO."

ONE 168 is ONE Championship's second live event in the United States after its highly successful ONE Fight Night 10 card in May 2023. Tickets for the event are available via Ticketmaster.

Chatri Sityodtong says Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek will bring "the highest level of striking" to the U.S.

Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek are arguably the two best strikers of their generation, and their looming super fight is sure to enthrall any combat sports fan.

Superlek is the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, and the only man to beat ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a striking match in ONE Championship.

Haggerty, meanwhile, is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and currently holds the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Chatri Sityodtong said American fans would be spoiled to the gills just watching Haggerty and Superlek trade limb and leather on September 6.

"It's gonna be an exciting fight and American fans are gonna go nuts. This is the highest level of striking on the planet between Superlek and Haggerty. It literally doesn't get any better than that in terms of elite-level technical abilities, but also power and precision."

Watch the entire interview below: