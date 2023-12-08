“That’s pretty much all my advertising” - Alex Roberts says his in-ring success helps his physiotherapy clinic’s growth

When he’s not busy scoring knockouts and collecting world titles, ONE Championship newcomer Alex Roberts works as a physiotherapist.

Roberts will make his promotional debut this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video. Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ‘The Viking’ will look to claim his first ONE world championship when he competes for the inaugural heavyweight Muay Thai title.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of his highly anticipated debut, Alex Roberts revealed that as a physiotherapist and owner of his own business, his work in the fight game is essentially free advertising for his day job.

“I think now that we're on the top of the world at the moment they think, yeah, this is a good decision,” Roberts said. “It's been fantastic for my business as well because I'm a physiotherapist. Actually, “The Fight Physio”. So, I've got my niche market, so that’s pretty much all my advertising taken care of.”

Alex Roberts is convinced he can solve his first big puzzle in ONE Championship

Alex Roberts couldn’t have asked for a bigger fight to make his ONE debut. Not only will the Aussie standout step into the main event spotlight, but he’ll also do so while vying for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Standing in his way of leaving the Mecca of Muay Thai with 26 pounds of gold around his waist will be Roman Kryklia, a dangerous Ukrainian knockout artist who has yet to suffer defeat under the ONE banner.

Despite Kryklia’s impressive run, which includes four knockouts and an 80% finish rate, Roberts is confident that he can solve the puzzle that Kryklia presents.

“Roman [Kryklia] has a unique style and uses his range well,” Roberts said. “There's a few different strategies in place depending on how he comes out. Will he alter his style at all now we are fighting Muay Thai or continue to do what he has always done? Either way, we have an answer.”

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.