Fans tuned in to what Kwon Won Il had to say shortly after he made minced meat of Shine Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18 over the weekend.

True to form, the always entertaining ‘Pretty Boy’ did not disappoint with his post-fight antics. He called out arguably one of the greatest boxers of all time, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Kwon collected a $50,000 performance bonus bounty for his spectacular ground-and-pound finish over his tough Mongolian adversary.

All eyes were on the Korean firecracker moments later, given his reputation for not holding back whenever he has a mic on hand.

Apart from challenging reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade to a rematch, Kwon dropped a lot of jaws on the floor when he brashly called out ‘Money’.

‘Pretty Boy’ said during his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson:

“The bantamweight division is absolutely stacked. Everybody wants a superfight. Ok, Mitch, I want a superfight. Hey Flyod ‘fu**ing’ Mayweather. The best of the best. I want a fight.”

Obviously, Mayweather needs no introduction, retiring with an immaculate 50-0 professional boxing record.

The boxing icon has been known to participate in exhibition fights upon his retirement. While a duel with Kwon Won Il seems highly unlikely, it would certainly make up for one fun hypothetical battle.

Who’s really next for Kwon Won Il?

If Kwon Won Il had his way, his next bout would be a do-over with Andrade for his bantamweight MMA gold.

The Extreme Combat standout is certainly deserving after finishing his last three opponents since falling short against ‘Wonder Boy’.

Andrade, however, will reportedly take some time off to recuperate from injuries. In the meantime, ‘Pretty Boy’ still has some intriguing opponents in the top five, including the likes of John Lineker and Stephen Loman.