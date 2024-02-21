“The General is a bad man” - Fans believe Jonathan Haggerty has reached a higher tier after knocking Felipe Lobo out

Jonathan Haggerty has leveled up.

On Friday, February 16, ‘The General’ returned to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title clash with top-rive ranked opponent Felipe Lobo. After experiencing some adversity in the opening round, Haggerty rallied back, scoring a vicious knockout in the second round before finally putting Lobo away in the third with a massive right hand.

“AND STILL 👑 Jonathan Haggerty rallies back to retain the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title!”

Fans flooded the comments section on Instagram, praising Jonathan Haggerty’s impeccable performance.

“Haggerty beats Rodtang if they fight again”

“The General is a bad man”

“What a comeback. The general is truly a legend of this sport🙌 both those guys deserve a bonus for that absolute war they just put on 🔥”

“Bro comes to bang everytime🙌🏻”

“On another level”

“Superlek, Rodtang, Nico, Akimoto, line them up and the general will beat them all. The best striker on earth can’t be stopped now.”

Is Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek next?

With the victory over Felipe Lobo, Jonathan Haggerty has a handful of options available to him in the art of eight limbs. Scottish standout Nico Carrillo has been chomping at the bit to fight ‘The General’ ever since he landed a brutal knockout against the legendary Nong-O Hama in the second round of their ONE Friday Fights 46 meeting in December.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong also spoke about the possibility of a Muay Thai super-fight between ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Haggerty.

"I am definitely interested in Superlek versus Haggerty,” Sityodtong told Sportskeeda MMA. “I will talk to my team. But fans are asking most for two fights – a Haggerty kickboxing defense versus Akimoto, or a Haggerty rematch with Rodtang in Muay Thai."

Who would you like to see Haggerty fight when he returns to the Circle?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.