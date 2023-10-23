“The Liam Neeson of Muay Thai” - Fans still in amazement of Liam Harrison’s improbable win over Muangthai

Fight fans continue to be in amazement at Liam Harrison’s unbelievable first-round knockout of Muay Thai legend Muangthai PK Saenchai.

Harrison's victory took came last April at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikov at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, when Harrison was bouncing between wins and losses in his ONE Championship career. If any fighter needed to win their next match, it was Liam Harrison.

That night, he proved all the doubters wrong with an insane come-from-behind victory after getting dropped twice by Muangthai in the first round. Since then, fans have come to describe the striker as the 'Liam Neeson of Muay Thai.'

Fan comments #1

Fan comments #2

Re-live the knockout below:

The 37-year-old veteran is ready to make another anticipated comeback. He is almost fully recovered from a brutal knee injury he suffered after fighting then-world champion Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title last year.

Although he’s been sidelined for most of the year, Harrison has never taken his eye off the ball. With the bantamweight Muay Thai belt resting on new shoulders now, the Bad Company Gym representative is more stoked than ever to climb up the ladder of contention again and take a stab at his fellow compatriot ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty.

Possible opponents for Harrison include a rematch with No.1 contender Nong-O Hama, or former Lumpinee Stadium world champion Pongsiri PK Saenchai.

The latter especially is a great option for Harrison as the Thai fighter is currently on a two-fight skid in ONE. That being said, Harrison isn’t too worried about who comes next. He’s confident a fight is going to happen, either tomorrow or sometime in the near future.