“The tank being a tank” - Fans are hyped for Thai megastar Rodtang’s return to action

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is on the road to recovery and nearing his return to the Circle.

‘The Iron Man’ was originally scheduled to take on K-1 kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 in Tokyo, but a hand injury he sustained while training forced him to bow out of the bout. Since then, Rodtang has been hard at work with his rehab as he prepares to make his return to action.

When that will be remains a mystery, but ‘The Iron Man’ recently revealed on social media that he is close to completing his recovery. He wrote:

“90% of recovery✌️👊🏻👊🏻”

Rodtang vs. Takeru is the goal for ONE Champioship’s return to Tokyo

After a successful return to The Land of the Rising Sun in January, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed that the promotion will be returning to Tokyo later this year with an official announcement coming over the next few weeks. Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, Sityodtong confirmed that the goal is to have Rodtang return to take on Takeru as originally planned. He said:

“Rodtang versus Takeru is going to happen, they both want it, they're both elite best-of-the-best strikers on the planet who like to bang, and somebody is going to get knocked out, and they want it, so definitely," Sityodtong said.

However, with Takeru still recovering from the devastating leg injury he suffered against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 165, it’s uncertain if ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ will be good to go for ONE Championship’s return to Tokyo.

