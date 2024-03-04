“One step at a time” - Japanese icon Takeru Segawa looks to be getting into fight shape after nasty injury against Superlek

Japanese legend Takeru Segawa is back in the gym and looking like his old self.

The three-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion suffered a nasty leg injury in his ONE Championship debut against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Takeru challenged Superlek for the gold in the main event of ONE 165, but he left Tokyo’s Ariake Arena with a torn muscle in his left leg.

More than a month since his debut, Takeru revealed on his Instagram that he’s back in training and looking like his old self:

“I've been able to put on some weight little by little. One step at a time, starting with what you can do.”

‘The Natural Born Crusher’ was back at his home gym Team Vasileus, and working on his boxing.

Takeru Segawa didn’t show if he could start launching kicks once more, and it seems he’s not pushing himself too much after suffering such a harrowing injury.

Although he lost in his fight against Superlek, Takeru’s display of determination quickly endeared him to ONE Championship fans. He even had a moment in the third round where he nearly stopped Superlek with a barrage of punches following a well-placed liver shot.

Superlek, however, had control for much of the fight and was awarded the unanimous decision win in front of Takeru’s hometown fans.

Takeru Segawa unconsolable following loss to Superlek

Not only was Takeru Segawa making his ONE Championship debut at ONE 165, but he was also carrying the hopes of an entire Japanese nation.

Following his loss to Superlek in front of a raucous home crowd, Takeru tearfully told ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson how he regretted letting Japan down:

“A lot of people here in Japan have suffered a lot and I wanted to get this victory to give power to everyone, to help them get through those hard times. But this is as far as I can go. I don’t know if I can do any more than this. But I really want to thank everyone in attendance and everyone for their support. Thank you for your support.”