“There was a huge gap between them” – Lito Adiwang says Superlek’s win over Takeru proved why ONE ‘has the best strikers’

Ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 19 this past weekend, Lito Adiwang had his eyes firmly fixed on the main event of ONE 165.

ONE Championship kicked off 2024 in spectacular fashion with a stacked card lined up for the fans inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Topping the bill was one of the most anticipated fights of the year, with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 taking on Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa.

Adiwang watched on as the two elite strikers went toe-to-toe in an outstanding clash that showed the very highest level of striking.

He reflected on the fight during a recent interview with ONE Championship and how ‘The Kicking Machine’ proved himself to be in a league of his own:

“But, we saw what happened when he and Superlek fought. There was a huge gap between them.”

Lito Adiwang went on to say that he is grateful for the fight happening so that we could finally see who the best in the world is at the flyweight limit:

“Thank you to Superlek for showing that ONE Championship has the best strikers in the world. There are levels, I’ll say this always, there are levels to this game. Until we can say that both fighters are good, the other fighter is greater, but until we make them fight, we’ll see who has the better style, even if a fighter is stronger, styles will always make fights.”

Lito Adiwang wasn’t the only one who showered Superlek with praise

Lito Adiwang couldn’t help but shower Superlek with praise, even as a self-confessed super fan of Takeru Segawa and the skills that he brings to the table.

The event may have been built around the promotion’s huge return to Japan, but ultimately, the night belonged to ‘The Kicking Machine’.

His display against Takeru to defend his world championship wasn’t just impressive. It ticked off nearly every box that you could possibly draw up in the kickboxing realm.

That night inside the Ariake Arena won’t be forgotten in a hurry, and Superlek’s performance is a big reason for that.