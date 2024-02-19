“There’s a lot of things I need to improve on” – Dominant Superlek believes he still has room for growth in kickboxing

After Superlek Kiatmoo9’s spectacular victory over Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 165, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong pointed out just why ‘The Kicking Machine’ truly is the pound-for-pound best kickboxer in the world today.

But the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion himself believes he is far from near the pinnacle of kickboxing greatness despite his dominant display over the three-division K-1 world champion inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, last month.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA during the live broadcast of ONE Fight Night 19, Superlek had this to say in response to Sityodtong’s affirmation of him being the best in the business:

“Personally, I don't think I'm that good. I feel like I still have a lot of room or a lot of room for improvement, and because like, you know, I'm fairly less experienced in kickboxing, I think there's a lot of things I need to improve on.”

Watch the full interview here:

While the megastar doesn’t think he’s reached his true potential in the kickboxing realm, his performances on the global stage of ONE Championship suggest otherwise.

The 28-year-old fighting out of Kiatmoo9 Gym has wreaked havoc across the flyweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions since debuting at ONE: Clash of Legends in February 2019.

From 14 fights, ‘The Kicking Machine’ has left the circle as the victor on 13 occasions, with knockouts of Danial Williams, Nabil Anane, Tagir Khalilov, and Walter Goncalves, as well as statement wins over Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru.

As such, whether or not the Muay Femur technician believes the world is his oyster right now, it is hard to argue why he should be placed right at the top among the best strikers on the planet today.

What could be on the cards for Superlek?

With a roster boasting the best strikers today, Superlek isn’t short of contenders or opponents for his next assignment under the ONE Championship banner.

A couple of options for the Kiatmoo9 product could be a Rodtang or Takeru rematch, who are eager to run it back with ‘The Kicking Machine’ to gain some redemption.

Meanwhile, ONE Championship two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty is another name who wants to pursue a rematch with the flyweight kickboxing king.

The pair of dynamites met at Yokkao 31 & 32 in England in October 2018, with the Thai superstar coming out on top with a second-round TKO.

Fans eager to catch Superlek and Takeru’s firefight at ONE 165 can do so via replay at watch.onefc.com.