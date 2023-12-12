“They provide me with a lot of knowledge” – Hiroki Akimoto praises Evolve MMA for sharpening his well-rounded skillset

Former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto of Japan is one of the most talented strikers in the world, and he has renowned training facility in Singapore, Evolve MMA, to thank.

Hailing from Japan, Akimoto calls Singapore his second home, as he lives and trains in the Lion City, perfecting his skills at Evolve alongside some of the biggest names in martial arts, including two-division ONE world champion Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee, MMA legend Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson, and BJJ legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, among others.

Evolve is known for its world-class facilities and elite training program for professionals and non-professionals alike. It has produced many world champions throughout the years, including Akimoto.

Speaking to BJPenn.com in a recent interview, Akimoto gave an update on his career, and said he has Evolve MMA to thank for his development as a fighter.

Akimoto said:

“I have no confirmed plans to return yet, but I want to train at Evolve MMA again, and I’m looking forward to meeting everyone again. Evolve MMA has many specialists in various disciplines, and they provide me with a lot of knowledge.”

Needless to say, Evolve MMA is the perfect breeding ground for Asia’s best martial arts talent, and fans can definitely expect to see Akimoto back competing among the very best in ONE Championship in short order.

What’s next for Hiroki Akimoto?

Hiroki Akimoto has made it known that he fully expects to make another run at the bantamweight kickboxing belt. The reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion is none other than British phenom ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty.

Haggerty is not only the bantamweight kickboxing king, however. He’s also the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

A bout between Akimoto and Haggerty would be absolutely massive, and the Japanese fighter will certainly do his best to make his case as next in line for a crack at the throne.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the latest news and updates on Hiroki Akimoto’s next fight.