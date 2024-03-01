“They're both bangers” – Jarred Brooks says Thanh Le will get his revenge over Tang Kai at ONE 166 

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks recently gave his prediction on ONE 166: Qatar's co-main event, a world title reunification rematch between Tang Kai and Thanh Le. Tang and Le will face each other once again for the undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world title tonight in Lusail Arena in Lusail, Qatar.

Speaking to ONE Championship, 'The Monkey God' sided with his fellow American fighter Le, saying:

“They're both just bangers and they're both well-rounded. Though you know, I gotta go with my American people, Thanh Le. But yeah, I think that he is definitely on a roll right now. And just seeing that face off and seeing how much Le wanted to get that back, I think that that would be a great matchup.”

There you have it - 'The Monkey God' has spoken. We're sure a lot of fans agree with him and will be pulling for the Vietnamese-American former undisputed world champion to come out with the win tonight.

Thanh Le promises rematch with Tang Kai will be different from first fight

Tang Kai and Thanh Le first clashed at ONE 160 back in August 2022 when the Chinese striker soundly dethroned the then-dominant world title holder via a unanimous decision. An immediate rematch was set but was later canceled after the new world champion pulled out due to an injury.

Le then fought and submitted Russian stalwart Ilya Freymanov in just over sixty seconds at ONE Fight Night 15 for the interim belt.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the former divisional king addressed the rematch and boldly predicted how it would play out:

“The rematch is long overdue. It shouldn’t have taken this long, but it did. The bad part for him is that we had more time to make sure that we sharpened up this game plan. It’s going to be a completely different-looking fight.”

Watch Thanh Le rematch Tang Kai at ONE 166: Qatar, which will air live and free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.