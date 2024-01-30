“Thinking real hard about how they're going to deal with me” - Garry Tonon says he put featherweight champs on notice

ONE 165 saw Garry Tonon extend his win streak with a huge submission win in a potential world title eliminator contest.

This past weekend at ONE’s return to Japan, he faced off with Martin Nguyen in a high-stakes MMA contest.

‘The Lion Killer’s' elite grappling, as it is in many of his contests, proved to be the difference once again as he took his opponents back and sunk in the rear-naked choke in the opening round.

A win over Nguyen set Tonon up perfectly as the number one contender for the title that will be unified by Tang Kai and Thanh Le in their upcoming rematch.

The submission specialist spoke about this during his post-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA, stating that he knows that both men will have him on their minds, saying:

“I know they got a lot on their plate and I'm sure they're worried about their own fight. But each of them is going to be thinking real hard about how they're going to deal with me, you know, for the next fight.”

Watch the full interview below:

Garry Tonon continues to be a tricky test for anyone in the featherweight division

Garry Tonon isn’t wrong when he says that the two titleholders in the featherweight division are sure to spend some of their training camp thinking about Tonon, especially considering his impressive performance at ONE 165.

While Thanh Le may be the only man to have beaten him in his MMA career, Tonon has produced an impressive three-fight win streak to bounce back from the loss.

He made it perfectly clear this past weekend that he is a huge threat to whichever man comes out of the featherweight title unification bout successfully.

ONE Championship fans can rewatch all the action from ONE 165 via the on-demand replay available at ONE Championship’s website.