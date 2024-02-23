"This was a good fit” – Arjan Bhullar raves about his training camp at Xtreme Couture with Francis Ngannou, Sean Strickland

Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Arjan Bhullar made changes in his training setup for his upcoming fight and believes it was a wise decision as he was able to address some of the gaps in his game.

The 37-year-old Canadian-Indian fighter returns to action on March 1 at ONE 166: Qatar. He will take on streaking Iranian martial artist Amir Aliakbari in a featured heavyweight MMA clash.

For his scheduled fight, ‘Singh’ Bhullar set up training camp at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, where he got to experience firsthand working on his game with fellow world-class fighters like Francis Ngannou and Sean Strickland and top coaches.

In an interview with Sportsmanor, American Kickboxing Academy standout Bhullar shared what went down during his training at Xtreme Couture and how it was a good fit to what he wants to accomplish.

Arjan Bhullar said:

“So all my other camps I did it at AKA [American Kickboxing Academy] or at home, where I brought in quality training partners into Vancouver. This is my first one where I’m in Las Vegas now, at Xtreme Couture with Francis [Ngannou] with Sean Strickland and a lot of these guys down here.

“I just felt this was a good fit, there's good quality training partners, and it’s close to home. It's the desert, they checked a lot of boxes.”

Watch the interview below:

At ONE 166, Arjan Bhullar is gunning for a bounce-back win after losing the ONE heavyweight MMA world title in his last fight to Anatoly Malykhin back in June.

Thirty-six-year-old Aliakbari, meanwhile, is out to chalk up his fourth straight win in the last year and a half.

ONE 166: Qatar will take place at the Lusail Sports Arena and air live on March 1 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Arjan Bhullar unfazed by the winning streak of upcoming opponent Amir Aliakbari

Veteran fighter Arjan Bhullar has been competing for many years now and knows fully well that winning and losing are part and parcel of sports. That is why he is unfazed even though he is up against a streaking opponent in Amir Aliakbari next week.

‘Singh’ Bhullar will take on Aliakbari in a heavyweight MMA clash at ONE 166 Qatar on March 1, in a contest that could earn the winner a world title shot.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 37-year-old former Olympian said that while his opponent is on a hot streak, he is still open to defeat just like any fighter.

Arjan Bhullar said:

“No [I’m not concerned about Aliakbari's win streak], you know, before those fights, he lost as well. Winning and losing, this happens. It's sports, brother.”

ONE 166 is the first-ever live on-ground event of ONE Championship in Qatar, part of the promotion’s push to bring its brand of world-class martial arts action to more people in different parts of the world.