“Those don’t feel good” - Fans grimace at the sight of Superlek’s brutal leg kicks against Takeru at ONE 165 in Tokyo

There’s a reason Superlek Kiatmoo9 is known around the world as ‘The Kicking Machine.’

Returning to the ring at ONE 165 on January 28, Superlek put his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship on the line in The Land of the Rising Sun against K-1 legend Takeru Segawa. Through five rounds, the Thai superstar battered Takeru’s leg, leading him to a unanimous decision victory over ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ in their electrifying headliner.

“The Kicking Machine” spares no one 😨”

Taking to the comments section on Instagram, fans marveled at the sheer brutality of Superlek’s devastating leg kicks, saying:

“Those don’t feel good 😭💀”

“Took those legs out 🚫🦵”

“He invested nicely into those kicks and they paid some pretty good dividends”

“Damn he took those legs kicks 😮”

“Superlek is not only the greatest "Muay Femur" which is mean Technical fighter, but to fight with Superlek you need to ensure you will have 3-4 weapons in your list if not, you will face that Superlek can adapt his style to beat you cause he is master in kicking, knees, elbows and also range control and sweep.”

Superlek reveals leg kicking Takeru was always part of his plan

Speaking with the South China Morning Post following his systemic beatdown of Takeru at ONE 165, ‘The Kicking Machine’ revealed that going heavy on the leg kicks was always part of his plan.

“Apart from being happy that I got the victory and also being happy that I was able to stick to my game plan. So if you watch back the fight, I never kicked his body, my focus was just to keep kicking his leg as you can see because it was the gameplan. I was happy to stick with that.”

Needless to say, Superlek’s game plan paid off, as evidenced by Takeru’s social media post shortly following the critically acclaimed clash.

