"Those guys are jiu-jitsu fighters" - Kade Ruotolo recalls when BJJ legend Leandro Lo put him and brother Tye on a pedestal

At only 21 years old, ONE Championship star Kade Ruotolo is quickly carving out a legendary career for himself.

Currently holding the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship, Ruotolo, alongside twin brother Tye, has remained undefeated since joining the promotion in 2022.

His two matches with Tommy Langaker are arguably his best set of performances to date and it is no surprise that fans and fighters alike view Ruotolo highly - a list that includes Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) legend Leandro Lo.

Appearing on the Jaxxon Podcast, Ruotolo shared that it was Lo who gave him and his brother the biggest praise he has ever heard:

"I was just in Dallas and was talking to this Brazilian fella. He was really good friends with Leandro Lo. The jiu-jitsu legend that passed away. Leandro Lo and him, they're sitting together and he pointed to us."

Ruotolo continued:

"He said Leandro was talking about us. He pointed to my brother and I and he's like those guys are jiu-jitsu fighters. There's a difference between guys that are actually really trying to take the kill or just kind of win by points, win by strategy."

Kade Ruotolo to welcome Brazilian star at ONE Fight Night 21

Ruotolo's BJJ skills will again be tested when he faces Francisco Lo at ONE Fight Night 21 in a catchweight (180 lbs) submission grappling bout on Friday, April 5.

Better known as 'Chico', Lo matches up particularly well with Ruotolo's dynamic grappling style and fully believes that he can pull off the big upset inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

