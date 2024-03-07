“Those kicks are pure art” - Fans marvel at the brutal artistry behind Thai superstar Superbon’s knockouts

Superbon Singha Mawynn will look to deliver another spectacular knockout to his highlight reel when he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, April 5.

Once again strapping on the eight-ounce gloves, Superbon is ready to once again claim ONE Championship gold when he battles three-time GLORY Kickboxing world titleholder Marat Grigorian for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the ring, ONE is taking a look back at Superbon’s jaw-dropping head-kick KOs against Giorgio Petrosyan and Tayfun Ozcan.

“BLASTING through 💥 Will Superbon secure the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title when he meets Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58?”

ONE Championship fans lit up the comments section on Instagram, marveling at the beautiful brutality of Superbon’s work inside the ring.

“WOW DEVASTATING FOR HIS OPPONENT BUT THAT WAS A BEAUTIFULLY TIMED, AND EXECUTED KICK.”

“The BEST head kicker in the game!! 😈🦿🔥🔥”

“Rodtang once said that if you want to fight this man, you have to watch your chin at all times. His foot might be on your chin while you're punching him.”

“Those kicks are pure art 👏🏾 a true martial artist no doubt”

“Disgusting headkicks”

Marat Grigorian is seeking redemption in rematch with Superbon

Standing in Superbon’s way of once again wrapping 26 pounds of gold around his waist is Marat Grigorian, an accomplished kickboxer closing in on 70 career victories. The 32-year-old currently sits as the No. 2 ranked featherweight kickboxing contender, and for good reason. Throughout his run, he has bested some of the best in the sport, including Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and the aforementioned Tayfun Ozcan.

In addition to a ONE world title, Grigorian will be seeking some redemption after he came up short against the Thai superstar at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022.

Will Grigorian break through and take home his first ONE world title, or will Superbon go two-up on the Armenian knockout artist in ONE Championship?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world on Friday, April 5.