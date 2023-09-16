“Three point shot” - Tawanchai shooting buckets in training for mega fight against Superbon

Reigning ONE Muay Thai featherweight world champion Tawanchai PK. Saenchai had his whole gym in stitches after “shooting buckets” in his latest training session in Thailand.

The Thai superstar is genuinely putting himself and his home gym on the map with his latest Instagram videos. Despite ensuring Tawanchai’s future success with intensive training sessions, there’s always time to let loose and have some fun.

This week, the PK. Saenchai gym gave us an insight into some of their shenanigans as they prepared Tawanchai for his next world title defense against Superbon Singha Maywnn.

In the clip, Tawanchai is launching teep kicks against his teammate, sending him right into a water bucket in the corner of the ring.

ONE Championship captioned the hilarious footage on Instagram, saying:

“Teeped him into the bucket 😭 Can Tawanchai send Superbon to the ropes when he defends the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 🏆 @tawanchay_pk.”

Fans immediately flocked online to share their reactions. Here’s what they said below:

24-year-old Tawanchai has left a serious imprint inside the Muay Thai ring since he joined the featherweight ranks in early 2022. He’s easily become one of the deadliest strikers in the division because of his ability to finish fights in impressive fashion.

Packing the power, he will test Superbon’s skills from all corners and strong-arm the kickboxing superstar until his hand is raised at the end of the bout.

Watch ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.