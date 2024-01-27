"To those MMA fans I've offended, I'm sorry" - Jon Anik reflects upon the aftermath of his comments made on the UFC fanbase

Jon Anik recently reflected on the repercussions of his remarks directed at the UFC fanbase.

Anik took to Instagram on Saturday (January 27) to apologize for his recent comments about the MMA fan base. He admitted surprise at the exaggerated reaction to his words and pledged to be more responsible with future remarks. He posted:

"Last week on my podcast, I was in a heightened emotional state following myriad allegations of bias at UFC 297 and I made some regrettable comments relating to the MMA fan base. While I was surprised at the extent to which my comments were re-purposed and sensationalized, I need to be more responsible on an open microphone."

"To those MMA fans whom I've offended, I am sorry. That was not my intention. For 12 years, I prided myself on being accessible to the fan base and that will continue. I've learned a lot over the last 48 hours. On to Anaheim..."

During a recent episode of The Anik & Florian Podcast, Anik discussed the criticism he received on social media for his scoring of the UFC 297 main event in favor of Dricus du Plessis. After an intense five-round showdown, du Plessis secured the UFC middleweight title by defeating champion Sean Strickland via split decision.

The UFC play-by-play commentator shared his weariness with the constant stream of negative feedback from MMA fans, particularly in the aftermath of UFC 297. The 45-year-old American drew attention by expressing that he is becoming fatigued by the vocal and frequently negative subset of the audience who appear unwilling to participate in meaningful discussions about the sport.

Anik undoubtedly established himself as the MMA promotion's voice and one of the most popular members of the broadcast crew since his debut as a UFC commentator in January 2012.

Jon Anik acknowledges support from Matt Brown amid MMA fanbase criticism

Jon Anik was recently buoyed by the encouraging words of UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown amidst a flood of negativity from MMA fans.

'The Immortal' expressed his backing for Anik on X (formerly known as Twitter), emphasizing that most fans recognize the 45-year-old broadcaster's contributions to MMA. Brown disregarded the negative remarks, implying they originate from unhappy individuals spreading negativity in public forums.

"Appreciate you very much, brother. And everyone else…🙏🏼🤝"

