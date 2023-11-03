Tye Ruotolo admits he’s studied dangerous Magomed Abdulkadirov: “He’s a dog”

It has been smooth sailing for 20-year-old American submission grappling prodigy Tye Ruotolo since he joined ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organization, in May of 2022.

Up to this point, and after four impressive performances, Ruotolo has been met with little to no resistance in the ONE Circle. That’s why when he was called up to compete against a dangerous Russian adversary in his next match, Ruotolo was absolutely pumped to get to work.

Ruotolo is set to throw down with ONE Championship newcomer Magomed Abdulkadirov in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video. The much-awaited event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

The winner will be crowned the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Speaking to MMA Mania in a recent interview, Ruotolo admits he scouted his upcoming opponent and was impressed.

The grappling phenom said:

“I've seen and watched a lot of his fights. You know, he's very good. He's got some notable wins, some great titles and he's a dog, he’s a gamer, you know.”

Ruotolo debuted in ONE against Garry Tonon, winning by first-round submission. He has since posted wins over ONE world champions, Marat Gafurov and Reinier de Ridder, and most recently lightweight sensation Dagi Arslanaliev.

Although not as big a name as Ruotolo, Abdulkadirov is not completely unheralded. The 32-year-old Russian has practiced multiple disciplines such as wrestling, sambo, and MMA, in addition to BJJ.

His unique experience and expertise have led him to the ADCC European Trials Championships, as well as various ADCC tournaments.

To say that Abdulkadirov is Ruotolo’s toughest test in ONE Championship to date is an understatement. Even Ruotolo himself knows the challenge that the Russian presents.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.