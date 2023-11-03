Tye Ruotolo says "game" opponents allow him to do a "good job" and represent jiu-jitsu to perfection

Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Tye Ruotolo considers his upcoming opponent Magomed Abdulkadirov a “game” adversary, which he says should serve well their scheduled showdown this week.

The American submission grappling ace will battle the veteran Dagestani fighter at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok. Up for grabs is the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Tye Ruotolo shared he is expecting a tough challenge from his Russian foe and sees his opponent taking the fight to him. He, however, has no problem with it and is excited about the possibility as it would bring the best out of him.

The 20-year-old Atos standout said:

“I feel like we've been doing a good job of making it look a little bit easier. The last few times, we've all been fighting opponents who are all game. You know, they wouldn't be here if they weren’t game. And this is no different, this guy’s a beast. So, I’m excited to fight him.”

Check out the interview below:

Tye Ruotolo has been on an impressive run since joining ONE Championship last year, winning four straight. He seeks to take it to another plane by adding 'world champion' on his CV and join his twin brother and reigning lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo on champions lane.

Out to frustrate his push is Magomed Abdulkadirov, who is making his promotional debut but is not short in drive to create a huge ripple and shoot his way to the top right at the onset.

He has built his credentials by fighting in the European grappling circuit and enjoying success.

ONE Fight Night 16 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.