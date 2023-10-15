UFC bantamweight Adrian Yanez fears MCL tear after suffering record-making knockout loss at UFC Vegas 81

UFC bantamweight Adrian Yanez has suggested that he suffered an MCL tear in his record-making knockout defeat at tonight's (October 14, 2023) UFC Fight Night 230 aka UFC Vegas 81 event.

Yanez's fight witnessed his opponent Jonathan Martinez target his lead leg with a barrage of leg kicks, eventually debilitating him. It saw Martinez craftily avoid Yanez's well-known boxing arsenal by keeping his fellow American fighter at bay with leg kicks. Martinez ended up stopping Yanez with a leg kick TKO in round two.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Yanez stated that he tried fighting through a leg injury and possibly has a torn MCL (Medial Collateral Ligament). His post read as follows:

"It is what it is. Need an MRI to see if my MCL tore. Tried fighting through it, but sh** happens."

This marked the second time Jonathan Martinez secured a leg kick TKO in his MMA career. He'd previously beaten Cub Swanson via leg kick TKO in round two of their matchup at a UFC Fight Night event in October 2022.

Furthermore, Martinez is now just one of two fighters in UFC history to get two stoppage wins via leg kicks.

The other fighter is veteran MMA athlete Edson Barboza, who, coincidentally headlined UFC Vegas 81. Barboza defeated Mike Lullo via leg kick TKO in round three of their clash at UFC 123 in November 2010.

Besides, Barboza also bested Rafaello Oliveira by a leg kick TKO in round two of their fight at UFC 162 in July 2013. A social media post by UFC News regarding the same read as follows:

"Jonathan Martinez (@Jonathanmyda) joins Edson Barboza as the only two fighters in @UFC history to earn two finishes by leg kick(s)."

Jonathan Martinez on the game plan in his UFC Vegas 81 fight against Adrian Yanez

In the aftermath of their fight, Jonathan Martinez and Adrian Yanez expressed their respect for one another.

During the post-fight octagon interview with Michael Bisping, the victor was asked about his vicious leg kicks against Yanez and whether that was his game plan heading into the showdown. Addressing the same, Martinez stated:

"Yeah, that was the game plan. He's a really good boxer, so I knew I had to take his legs [away]. And after that, his hands wouldn't be that dangerous."

Watch Martinez's assessment in the video below:

Yanez (16-5 MMA) is currently on a two-fight losing streak, the first of his professional MMA career. He was unbeaten in the UFC until his TKO loss to Rob Font earlier this year, and he's now been beaten by Martinez as well.

While many view Yanez as one of the most exciting prospects in the UFC bantamweight division, the consensus is that the back-to-back defeats are likely to dent his momentum in the division for the time being.

