UFC brass addresses if Michael Venom Page will be signed by the UFC

Former Bellator star Michael Venom Page recently announced free agency, opening up speculations about his future. Fans went berserk when his name popped up on the UFC's official website, expecting 'Venom' to be signed to the biggest MMA promotion in the world.

Further solidifying the rumors, Page was spotted at UFC London which went down at the O2 Arena tonight. UFC top brass has now confirmed their interest in acquiring Page, although no signing has been reported as of yet. UFC's Senior Vice President for International Operations and Content, David Shaw told reporters at the post-fight media scrum when asked about 'Venom':

"Perhaps, I got no idea. [I] assume that we would. Given the fact that he's here. maybe he is a free agent. But definitely a question for Dana. Because, we were talking about it the other day, a long list of individuals who have come over and done really well. From other promotions that have come over, look at Gaethje, Chandler and a few other guys. [It'd] be pretty exciting to add them to the mix, sure."

Catch Shaw's comments below:

Along with Michael Venom Page, names of other Bellator stars like the Pitbull brothers and AJ McKee also recently appeared on the UFC's official website.

Michael Venom Page claims there is a 'lot going on' at Bellator

Reports of a potential Bellator sale with PFL involvement have been doing the rounds for a while now. It was in such unsettling circumstances that Michael Venom Page somewhat surprisingly found out that his contract has expired.

According to 'MVP' there was no prior intimation from Bellator about the contract expiry which is uncharacteristic of the Scott Coker-owned promotion. Page believes that the potential sale of the company might have something to do with Bellator's negligence regarding his contract. Michael Venom Page recently said on The MMA Hour:

“[Bellator officials are] normally a lot sharper on that, and even usually when you’ve still got a few fights left, they’re already talking about what the progression is. So I think there’s a lot going on in the back office with their potential transition as well, and new owners, and so on and so forth. So yeah, I definitely feel like they kind of missed something there, but I think things happen for a reason in my opinion."

Catch Page's comments below: