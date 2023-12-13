WATCH: All the explosive Muay Thai action from a thrilling ONE Fight Night 17 card in Bangkok

ONE Fight Night 17 was the first-ever all-Muay Thai card of the ONE Championship, and it delivered remarkable and jaw-dropping highlights that left everyone in awe. The historic card crowned Roman Kryklia as the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion and produced new stars.

Seven of the eight fights in the card were won by TKO/KO stoppage, and it was solid proof of how entertaining the event was. The action-packed highlights were posted by ONE Championship on their YouTube channel with the caption:

“Relive all the best moments from an insane night of Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 17, headlined by the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title showdown between Roman Kryklia and Alex Roberts!”

Featured in the video were the knockout wins of Kryklia (against Alex Roberts), Mohamed Younes Rabah (against Saemapetch Fairtex), Dmitry Menshikov (against Mouhcine Chafi), Jacob Smith (against Walter Goncalves), Johan Ghazali (against Edgar Tabares), Denis Puric (against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat), and Ellis Badr Barboza (against Thongpoon PK Saenchai).

The fight that had the longest exposure in the 4-minute video highlights was the featherweight Muay Thai match between Jo Nattawut and Luke Lessei, as both provided a barnburner that is worthy of a fight of the year candidate. In the end, Nattawut eked out a unanimous decision win over Lessei.

ONE Championship follows ONE Fight Night 17 with two massive cards in January 2024

ONE Fight Night 17 may be the last Amazon card of the world’s largest martial arts organization, but more big events are scheduled for next year, as the two major events were recently announced ifor the first month of 2024.

On January 12, 2024, Superlek Kiatmoo9 will be defending his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Elias Mahmoudi at ONE Fight Night 18. Two weeks later on January 28, the promotion returns to Japan for ONE 165, where the flyweight kickboxing of Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa will be headlining the event.

American MMA star Sage Northcutt will also take center stage in Tokyo when he takes on Japanese legend Shinya Aoki at Ariake Arena.

ONE Fight Night 18 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.